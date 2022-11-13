Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $74.00 at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $236.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Novavax by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

