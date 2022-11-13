NuScale Power (SMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NuScale Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NuScale Power Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $11.70 on Friday. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
Featured Stories
