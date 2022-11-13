Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NAZ opened at $11.75 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $154,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.