Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NAZ opened at $11.75 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.