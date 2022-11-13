Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

NIQ stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

