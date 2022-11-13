Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NIQ stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
