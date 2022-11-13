Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

