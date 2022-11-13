Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.