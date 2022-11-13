Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NAN opened at $10.19 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
