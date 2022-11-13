Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAN opened at $10.19 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.