Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JRI stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
