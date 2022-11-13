Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JRI stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

