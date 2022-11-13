Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NSL opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

