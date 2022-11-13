Nwam LLC Acquires 24,397 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,705 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

