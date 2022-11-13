Nwam LLC Acquires 27,222 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,078. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.