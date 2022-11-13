Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $291.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

