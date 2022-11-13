Nwam LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.09. 2,465,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

