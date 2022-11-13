Nwam LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.59. 3,283,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.