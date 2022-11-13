Nwam LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

OIH stock traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.45. 699,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,898. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $322.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average is $251.37.

