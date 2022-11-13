Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $186.90. 28,765,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,198,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $240.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

