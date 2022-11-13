NYL Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

