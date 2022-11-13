NYL Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.27. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

