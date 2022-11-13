Oasis Network Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $234.60 million and $16.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.58 or 0.07418312 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023898 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04729106 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $15,613,008.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

