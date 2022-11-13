Ocean Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.94 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.74 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.00582665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,014.86 or 0.30350086 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.