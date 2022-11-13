Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olaplex from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Olaplex from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Olaplex from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OLPX opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $41,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 89.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at $19,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

