Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

