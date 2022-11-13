ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.