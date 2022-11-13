OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $545.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.78. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $20.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OneSpan by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

