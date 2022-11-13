OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPNGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $545.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.78. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $20.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OneSpan by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.