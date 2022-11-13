Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $356.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.19 and a 200 day moving average of $342.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $8,127,576 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.