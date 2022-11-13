Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.