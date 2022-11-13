Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

