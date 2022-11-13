Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $51.27 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

