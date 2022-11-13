Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,900 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $878,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.40 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $23.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

