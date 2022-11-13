Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $24.22 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.