Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,211,000.

DGRO stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

