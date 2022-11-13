Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,821,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 585.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

WTM opened at $1,323.87 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,420.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,344.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

