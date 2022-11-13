Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

Opawica Explorations stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,624. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

