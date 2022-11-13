OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Up 117.7% in October

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the October 15th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OPGN opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,016.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

