Oppenheimer Cuts Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $36.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $543.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock worth $483,743 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 453,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 106,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 362,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 251,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,084,000.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.