Oppenheimer Trims Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Target Price to $36.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $543.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.13. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $483,743. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

