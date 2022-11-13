Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Update

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the October 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organo in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGJF remained flat at 75.25 during midday trading on Friday. Organo has a 12 month low of 75.25 and a 12 month high of 75.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 62.86.

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

