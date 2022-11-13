OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading 38.5% Lower This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and approximately $863,269.96 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00581868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,013.59 or 0.30308581 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

