Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,538 shares of company stock worth $3,091,115 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.