Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $457.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.46 million.
Orthofix Medical Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
