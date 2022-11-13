Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $457.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.46 million.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

