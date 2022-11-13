Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

