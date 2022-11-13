Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

