Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 570,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PASG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Passage Bio by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Price Performance

About Passage Bio

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 560,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,863. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $79.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

