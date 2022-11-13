PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Up 4.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $215.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.