Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

