PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.10.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

