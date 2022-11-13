Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 44,886 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,886 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Altice USA worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.26.

ATUS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,682. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

