Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,032 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,152 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. 3,610,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

