Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

