Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,090,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,807,168. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

