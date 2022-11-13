Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 44,870 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,870 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.6% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.70. 2,307,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,575. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

